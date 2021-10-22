Shares

Safaricom had the highest Speed Score (29.20) in Kenya during Q3 according to an analysis by Ookla, a web service that provides analysis of Internet access performance metrics, such as connection data rate and connectivity.

Safaricom was followed by Airtel with a speed score of 17.45, Faiba with a speed score of 15.66, and 8.77 speed score for Telkom.

In calculating mean latency for top mobile providers in Kenya during Q3 2021, Faiba had the lowest latency at 23 ms followed by Telkom (33ms), Safaricom (36ms) and Airtel (37ms).

In terms of consistency in performance, Safaricom had the highest Consistency Score in Kenya during Q3 2021, with 85.0% and at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed. Safaricom was followed by Airtel at 76.2%, Faiba at 71.3% and Telkom at 58.2%.

For fixed broadband, Faiba had the highest Speed Score of 26.47 and Consistency Score of 48.7% in Kenya for the second quarter in a row during Q3 2021. Mombasa had the fastest mean mobile download and upload speeds among Kenya’s most populous cities at 28.25 Mbps and 16.26 Mbps, respectively.

Mombasa overtook Eldoret as the city with the fastest median fixed broadband download speed at 22.61 Mbps during Q3 2021. In mean mobile download speed Mombasa was fastest at 27.79 Mbps, while Nairobi was the fastest over fixed broadband with a download speed of 22.65 Mbps.

Data from Ookla also shows that Safaricom had the fastest Speed Score among mobile providers in Kenya during Q1 2021 at 29.80 as well as the top mobile Consistency Score (86.3%) and the highest 4G Availability (88.1%).

Faiba had the fastest fixed broadband Speed Score at 22.70 and the best Consistency Score at 44.0% in Q1.