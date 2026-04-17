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Jamii Telecommunications Ltd (JTL) introduced the first eSIM in Kenya under the Faiba brand in February 2021, enabling digital SIM activation on compatible smartphones.

The standout feature of Faiba’s eSIM is the reusable nature of their activation profile. While most telcos treat an eSIM QR code as a single-use burned voucher, Faiba provides a more flexible path for device migration.

How to get a Faiba eSIM

The Process: If you change phones, the standard procedure is to delete the eSIM profile from your old device (while connected to Wi-Fi) and simply scan the original QR code onto your new handset.

Why it Works: Faiba’s system allows the digital profile to be re-downloaded to new hardware, provided it has been deactivated on the previous one. This eliminates the need to pay for a SIM replacement every time you upgrade your phone.

This eliminates the need to pay for a SIM replacement every time you upgrade your phone. The Safety Net: If you accidentally delete your profile or lose the QR code, Faiba allows you to re-request the code or visit a shop for a swap at Ksh 150 .

Activation and accessibility

Getting a Faiba eSIM follows a straightforward path:

You can visit any Faiba shop or authorized dealer nationwide. Standard KYC applies (Original ID/Passport). New users typically pay for a minimum top-up of Ksh 300 , while existing users can swap their physical SIM for an eSIM for roughly Ksh 150 . Most users receive their QR code physically at the shop or via email, making it easy to store a digital copy for future phone swaps.

VoLTE and Connectivity

Faiba operates primarily on a 4G LTE network, which means their eSIM comes with a specific set of technical requirements: