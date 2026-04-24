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WPP Scangroup, the Nairobi-listed marketing and communication giant, is facing its most turbulent period in decades.

The group’s full-year results for 2025 reveal a net loss that has widened to Ksh. 713.67 million, a staggering 40.8% increase from the Ksh. 506.74 million loss recorded the previous year.

The deepening financial hole marks the group’s fourth profit warning in just five years, signaling a systemic struggle to regain its footing in an increasingly competitive and fragmented regional market.

The primary catalyst for the group’s recent misfortune was the loss of the Airtel Africa account in May 2025. For fifteen years, the telecommunications giant had been the cornerstone of Ogilvy Africa’s portfolio, contributing nearly 20% of WPP Scangroup’s total revenue.

The account’s transition to Publicis Groupe Africa, and notably to The Partnership, an agency founded by three former Scangroup executives, underscores a growing trend of talent flight and client leakage. Industry insiders suggest that the regional landscape is now populated by at least seven agencies led by former Scangroup staff who have successfully migrated with key client relationships.

The financial data paints a grim picture of a shrinking empire:

Revenue Decline: Group revenue fell 16.3% to Ksh. 2.04 billion as clients slashed budgets or moved accounts elsewhere.

Margin Compression: Gross profit took a sharper hit, dropping 27.9% to Ksh. 1.45 billion. This suggests that the cost of doing business is rising even as the volume of work decreases, with gross margins compressing from 82% to 71%.

Deficit Growth: The company’s accumulated deficit has surged by 65.5%, now standing at Ksh. 1.76 billion.

For the second consecutive year, shareholders will receive no dividend, a move necessitated by the group’s need to preserve what remains of its dwindling cash reserves.

The financial bleeding has been compounded by a lack of continuity at the top. The group has navigated through three different CEOs in a short span, a turnover rate that analysts believe has hampered the execution of a coherent turnaround strategy.

To stem the losses, Scangroup has embarked on a painful restructuring process, which included the wind-down of its Tanzania operations. While these measures are intended to lean out the organization, the cost of change has added to the immediate financial burden.

WPP Scangroup was once the undisputed titan of East African advertising, but its dominance is being dismantled by agile, boutique agencies. As the group moves into 2026, the focus remains on whether the new leadership can stabilize the big ship and stop the exodus of both talent and blue-chip clients.

With a deepening deficit and a market that shows no signs of becoming less competitive, the road to recovery for Scangroup appears longer and steeper than ever.