Scangroup has announced the official resignation of Mr. Bharat Thakrar. Mr. Thakrar tendered his resignation as CEO and board member, which the board has accepted. He has also resigned a director of the Company’s subsidiaries and affiliates.

The resignation comes after an announcement was made by the Company dated 18th February 2021. The announcement was on the suspension of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bharat Thakrar, and the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Satyabarata Das.

Bharat Thakrar is the founder of WPP Scangroup and was serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director. He is also a member of Advertising Standards Board of Kenya and is on the board of 19 other companies. Thakrar was previously the Chairman for Advertising Practitioners Association.

The Scangroup Board has announced that it will now commence the process to recruit a new CEO for the Company. In the interim, the Board has delegated authority to an interim Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Alec Graham, so as to ensure the continued management of the Company, with the support of the Board and the senior executives of the subsidiaries.

WPP Scangroup is a subsidiary of WPP and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. It is the largest marketing and communication group operating a multi-agency model across multiple agencies in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The agencies it operates include Ogilvy Africa, SCANAD and JWT, GroupM, Mediacom Africa, Mindshare, H+K Strategies, and Squad Digital. The firm employs over 1,200 people in different parts of the country and has presence in 25 countries in Africa including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi and Cameroon among others.