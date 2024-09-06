Shares

The Partnership Africa has made a name for themselves in the marketing and communication market in Kenya, only one year since its inception. The audacious attitude of this new company has won them major local and international clients in East Africa, forging critical partnerships with major industry players including Publicis Groupe and Indahash.

The Partnership has also signed up local players in the sector including Specialist Agencies TDF Group and Yellow Agency as well as P&L Consulting, a public relations firm as their specialist partners in Kenya.

The firm is founded by three experienced marketing executives who are specialists in the key disciplines of communication. The COO, Sally Sawe, Chief Creative Officer, Deepesh Jha and CEO Sandeep Madan, have over 100 combined years of advertising, communications and marketing experience in Africa and Asia. Locally, they had together acted as C-Suite executives at WPP Scangroup.

According to the three founders, the success of the firm is attributed to the focused approach by their talented team. The firm is supporting businesses across East African Region including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, and has invested heavily in talent, efficient systems to ensure integration within the various business units. All these efforts are backed by technology to ensure the best outcome and simplifying business objectives for the client.

Currently, the firm is spearheading marketing and communication campaigns for some of the region’s biggest brands including KCB, Capwell Industries, Diageo, KBL, UDV, Isuzu, GA Insurance, with brands such as White Cap Crisp, Senator, Singleton, Pilsner, SOKO, Amaize, Pearl to name a few.

“Our success across East Africa is anchored in forming strategic partnerships, nurturing strong relationships, building a solid young and motivated team to collaborate with the industry’s best. These key steps have been the driving force behind our continued growth and excellence. In such a short time since inception, our team has grown substantially and we are actively recruiting young, motivated people to join us in this journey to create the Agency of the Future, headquartered in Nairobi,” said Sandeep.

The Partnership Africa is working to create value for clients and consumers through data-driven, insightful, audacious work. This is addition to fostering a culture of excellence within the industry by promoting collaborative innovation and enhancing talent through interdisciplinary expertise.