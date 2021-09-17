Shares

Profit and Loss (P&L) Consulting and its international affiliate Instinctif Partners (IP) have rolled out a tailored Investor Relations offering for existing and potential equity and debt issuers in East Africa.

The two firms have come together with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to host an Investor Relations value proposition training forum in Nairobi. The training will target quoted and non-quoted companies including entities under the Ibuka program all of who are in different stages of capital markets maturity.

Commenting on the new Investor Relations roll out, P&L Consulting’s Managing Partner, Mercy Randa said, “Investors’ appetite is demonstrated by the recent KES. 2 trillion NSE market capitalization. Given the fundamentals that are driving trades, I believe we can do better since the current gains are being driven by a set of 5 to 7 counters. With a little handholding, more issuers can begin unpacking their narrative in a way that is attractive to investors, both foreign and local.”

The in-person complimentary forum will take place in Nairobi on September 24th. The session will cover the value proposition for Investor Relations as a practice and seeks to equip debt and equity issuers with the capabilities to develop broad stakeholder confidence, maintain a competitive edge and navigate an evolving capital markets environment.

The training will provide an overview of Investor Relations as a critical business communications function and highlight principal elements required to secure a shared advantage between the investors and issuing companies.

“This partnership has been months in the making and we are happy to finally find a strong partner with whom we can roll out this knowledge share series. We believe this introductory session, is crucial for companies interested in going public but is equally beneficial to established market participants keen on widening their capital raising opportunities,” says Geoffrey Odundo, Chief Executive at NSE.

The training is expected to reach over 30 companies and will be the first of its kind in Kenya.