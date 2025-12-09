Shares

CFAO Mobility Kenya has officially launched the Hilux Owners Club. It is an exclusive membership program designed to reward, support, and foster a robust community for owners of the iconic Toyota Hilux Pick-Up.

The club will serve as a dedicated platform for Hilux enthusiasts to connect, share experiences, and network with like-minded individuals who appreciate the power, versatility, and renowned reliability of their vehicle.

Membership offers opportunities to:

Network with fellow owners.

Exchange tips on vehicle maintenance.

Explore off-road travel ideas.

Participate in exclusive events.

Upon registration, club members will receive benefits that include:

Discounts on genuine parts and services.

Free mechanical checks.

Roadside assistance.

Access to exclusive product updates and events.

The first 300 members to sign up will receive a Ksh.. 2,000 fuel voucher and a premium car care kit, delivering instant value upon enrollment.

Daniel Maundu, General Manager Toyota National Sales, highlighted the initiative as a way of strengthening long-term customer relationships beyond the point of sale.

“The Hilux Owners Club is our way of giving back to the people who have chosen to drive one of Toyota’s toughest and most dependable vehicles,” Maundu stated. “It reflects our promise to continuously support our customers with value, convenience, and exceptional aftersales service throughout their ownership journey.”

The club is open to all eligible Hilux owners across Kenya. Joining is simple and can be done via multiple channels:

Scan the dedicated QR code.

Dial *519*44# .

. Visit any CFAO Mobility branch nationwide.

The club is supported by CFAO Mobility Kenya’s extensive dealer and service network, guaranteeing reliable assistance and nationwide availability of genuine parts.

CFAO Mobility Kenya, a subsidiary of the CFAO Group, represents brands including Toyota, Yamaha motorcycles, Volkswagen, Suzuki, Mercedes Benz (passenger, trucks, and buses), Hino, Hyundai light trucks, and Sinotruk (HOWO). The company also offers Winpart (value parts) and AUTOFAST quick service stations.