CFAO Mobility Kenya and Equity Bank have announced a strategic asset financing partnership that will see customers enjoy up to 105% financing to purchase a wide range of vehicle models under the CFAO Mobility umbrella.

The first initiative under this partnership is the launch of a school bus and van vehicle financing program. This offering enables schools and institutions to access funding for the entire cost of vehicle acquisition, including insurance and associated expenses. The financing package features flexible repayment terms of up to 84 months. Initially, the program will cover the Toyota Hiace Van, Mercedes Benz Bus 917 and Hino FC 500 buses.

Participating educational institutions will benefit from structured termly repayment terms aligned with the school academic calendar for convenience, after-sales support, and training packages to ensure proper usage and maintenance.

Commenting on the partnership, CFAO Mobility Kenya Deputy Managing Director, Joshua Anya, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting education through innovative transport solutions saying, “We are bringing our world-class mobility solutions and unmatched after sales support to ensure the vehicles are safe, durable, and fit for the education environment. This partnership with Equity Bank will empower schools to provide dependable transport services, thereby fostering improved enrolment and enriched educational experiences.”

Speaking on behalf of Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Moses Nyabanda, the Bank’s Commercial Director, David Bagenda, emphasized the importance of accessible and cost-effective transport solutions for schools and other customers. He expressed the bank’s delight in collaborating with CFAO Mobility to ease cash flow pressures for schools, empowering them to focus on delivering quality education while ensuring the safety and timely transport of learners.

“This partnership goes beyond financing, it’s about enabling access to education through dignified and dependable mobility. By offering up to 105% asset financing with flexible repayment plans, we are easing the financial burden on schools and helping them invest in safer, more efficient transport solutions that can positively influence student performance and school operations,” said Mr. Nyabanda.

