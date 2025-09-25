CFAO Mobility Kenya, through its leasing and mobility solutions arm Loxea, has officially launched the BYD Shark 6 in Kenya. The car is a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) double-cabin pickup.
The BYD Shark 6 is the first PHEV pickup to be introduced to the Kenyan market. Built on BYD’s innovative DMO (Dual-Motor Off-road) platform, the Shark 6 seamlessly combines the durability and performance of a conventional pickup with the efficiency and advanced technology of an electric vehicle.
The BYD Shark 6 is powered by a high-performance 1.5L petrol engine coupled with an electric hybrid system, delivering supercar-like acceleration and a combined power output of 321 kW and a massive 650 Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds.
The vehicle’s plug in hybrid system provides a combined range of up to 650km, drastically reducing fuel consumption to as low as 2.0 litres per 100km when the battery is fully charged. This is a game-changer for both businesses and individuals who rely on pickups for long distance journeys. The vehicle comes with a 8 year or 200,000km warranty on the battery.
Inside, the BYD Shark 6 features a sleek, modern cabin with an intelligent rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver’s cockpit comes with a 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel and a voice command system (“Hi BYD”) for hands-free control.
The BYD Shark 6 features a high-strength body, seven SRS airbags, and advanced safety systems like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and a 360° camera.
The launch event highlighted the BYD Shark 6 as a “future-proof investment” for customers. The first five customers will receive a special introductory price of Ksh. 10.7 million.
“The BYD Shark 6 is more than just a vehicle; it’s a bold step forward in redefining what pickups can deliver for Kenyan customers,” said Jennifer Kinyoe, Loxea Managing Director. “Its launch is a statement of our leadership in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.”
NCBA is offering potential customers 90% financing when acquiring the BYD Shark 6 and other BYD vehicles from Loxea.