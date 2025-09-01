Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG EA) has announced the signing of Rwandan rapper, songwriter, and producer Ish Kevin. This deal represents a significant new chapter for the artist, who is now poised to bring his music and unique sound to a global audience.
Ish Kevin shared his excitement, stating that the deal is a monumental step for the culture and for his home country of Rwanda. “Signing to UMG is a big step not just for me, but for the culture. It means our sound, our stories, and our energy are now on a global stage,” he said. He believes this move proves that “African voices especially from Rwanda belong in the world conversation.”
UMG EA General Manager Chinasa Udeala also expressed pride in welcoming Ish Kevin to the label, highlighting his authenticity and influence with the youth. Udeala noted that this signing is a major milestone for East African hip-hop and for music from Rwanda in general.
Ish Kevin rose to prominence in 2021 with hit singles like “Amakosi” and “No Cap.” The latter was featured by the major UK urban music platform GRM Daily as one of “7 Hard Drill Tracks from around The World.” As a multilingual artist fluent in English, Swahili, French, and Kinyarwanda, Ish Kevin is recognized as a leading voice of the new generation of Rwandan artists.
The artist’s ambition is to push boundaries and share his sound with the world while remaining true to his roots. Following the success of his debut LP, ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears,’ Ish Kevin is prepared to release new projects with the support of his new label.