Shares

Following her high-profile signing to Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG EA) in March 2026, bilingual Afro-pop sensation Juanita Tunu has officially premiered her new single, Body Tea.

Body Tea serves as a bold introduction to her new chapter under the UMG EA banner, showcasing a signature blend of contemporary African rhythms, soulful vocals, and a Nairobi-cool aesthetic that moves effortlessly between Swahili and English.

“Body Tea is about confidence and embracing your own vibe,” says Juanita. “Working with the UMG EA team on this visual allowed me to bring the texture and energy of the song to life in a way that feels authentic to where I am as an artist right now.”

Juanita Tunu’s rise to the top of the charts has been a journey of deliberate growth and multifaceted talent. Before her music took center stage, she was a familiar face to many Kenyans as a media personality, having served as a host on NTV Kenya’s popular teen show, Generation 3 (G3).

Her transition from television to the recording studio was marked by a commitment to artistic excellence. She first gained industry-wide attention through the Sol Generation Records’ YouTube Artist Development Program, a rigorous mentorship initiative where she refined her songwriting and developed her distinctive fusion of Afro-pop and subtle rock influences.

The industry took notice. In March 2026, her progress culminated in a major career milestone when she officially joined the Universal Music Group East Africa roster. Chinasa Udeala, Managing Director of UMG EA, has described Tunu as a “distinctive and culturally grounded” talent, noting her ability to represent the next generation of Kenyan artists on a global scale.

“Body Tea” is now available for streaming on all major digital platforms, and the official music video can be viewed on Juanita Tunu’s official YouTube channel below: