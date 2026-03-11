Shares

Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG East Africa) has officially announced the signing of Nairobi’s rising star, Juanita Tunu.

Juanita, whose signature sound seamlessly blends contemporary Afro-pop with gritty rock undertones, has caught the industry’s attention with a vocal style that oscillates effortlessly between English and Swahili.

Juanita’s journey to the major leagues was paved with intentional preparation. She first honed her skills through the prestigious Sol Generation Records’ YouTube Artist Development Program. It was there that she cultivated her artistic identity and built a loyal grassroots following.

Juanita is positioned to transition from a local breakout to an international contender. This partnership is designed to:

Accelerate her creative development.

Expand her digital and physical reach across the African continent.

Introduce her unique Nairobi-soul sound to a worldwide audience.

Chinasa, Managing Director of UMG East Africa, praised the artist’s cultural resonance and raw talent.

“Juanita is an exciting new voice with real star potential—distinctive, compelling, and culturally grounded,” Chinasa stated. “She represents the next generation of Kenyan artists shaping the future of African pop, and we’re proud to welcome her as we work together to take her music to the world.”

For Juanita, the signing is the culmination of years of dedicated craft. Known for songwriting that dives deep into themes of love, personal growth, and self-expression, she remains focused on the authenticity of her message.

“I’m grateful for every step that brought me here,” Juanita said. “This partnership is the platform I’ve been working toward, and I’m ready to show the world what I’m about.”

Juanita Tunu is currently back in the studio working on new material, with a major release schedule is set for the year ahead.