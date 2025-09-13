Sol Generation Publishing, a leading music publisher in East Africa, has officially announced the signing of acclaimed Kenyan singer, songwriter, and producer, Shad Mziki. This move further expands the company’s roster of diverse and talented artists.
Shad Mziki is known for his raw, unapologetic lyrical style. He grew up in Nairobi and the Ukambani region of Kenya, and his music is a unique fusion of local melodies and global sounds. This blend creates a sound that is both authentic and groundbreaking. His latest album, Sherehe Ya Disemba, released in November 2024, has garnered impressive streaming numbers, building a loyal fanbase.
Polycarp Otieno, the Co-founder and Director at Sol Generation Publishing, expressed his excitement about the partnership. “We’re thrilled to welcome Shad to the family,” he stated. “His musical creativity and passion are a perfect fit for Sol Generation’s mission of driving culture forward through true African expression.”
Shad Mziki also shared his enthusiasm, describing the deal as a “true dream.” “I’m grateful for this partnership,” he said. “Working with the best in the game means levels — and I’m more than ready for that.”
Founded in 2019 by the award-winning Kenyan Afropop group Sauti Sol (comprising Bien-Aime Baraza, Savara Mudigi, Willis Austin Chimano, and Polycarp Otieno), Sol Generation was created as a legacy project to discover, develop, and mentor a new generation of East African artists. The label’s mission is to produce authentic African music and build iconic live acts. Initially a record label, Sol Generation has recently pivoted its focus to music publishing, with the aim of helping artists secure long-term intellectual property control and revenue from their work through licensing and royalties.