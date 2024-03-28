Shares

Air France has committed itself to match the contribution of its customers’ subscriptions to the Environment-sustainable Aviation Fuels” option during the Paris 2024 Games. The promotion, which became effective on March 13, applies to all bookings for travel between July 18 and September 9, 2024 to destinations in mainland France and French Polynesia.

The airline introduced the Environment-sustainable Aviation Fuels option in 2022, allowing customers to contribute a subscription to facilitate the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) in its flights, including cargo hauls. This was in a bid to reduce the environmental impact of its flight activities.

The subscription allows customers to invest in the reduction of the carbon footprint of Air France flights. Customers are free to choose their level of investment, with a guarantee that their contribution will be exclusively used to purchase SAFs, cleaner alternatives to conventional jet fuel.

The campaign is part of Air France’s ambitious decarbonisation strategy, which targets a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 2030, compared with 2019.

Subscribing customers to the Environment-sustainable Aviation Fuels option receive a third-party audited report linking the amount of SAFs purchased to the traffic volume. This is with an indication of the resulting cut in carbon emissions. In 2023, the Air France-KLM Group was named the world’s leading user of sustainable aviation fuel for the second year running.

SAFs are generated from non-fossil resources such as used oils or agricultural waste, and are a substitute for fossil fuel. They also meet strict sustainability criteria, as they do not compete with food chains and are not made from palm oil. The SAFs can also be blended with conventional fuel without modifying aircraft, engines or logistics and storage infrastructures.

Air France aims to incorporate at least 10% of sustainable aviation fuels on all its flights worldwide, compared with 1% today, by 2030. For accelerated impact, the airline intends to support the development of SAF production facilities around the world.