Shares

The sports spectacle that it the Olympics is back this year with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games being held from Friday, 26 July 2024, to Sunday, 11 August 2024, in France.

Kenya first participated at the Olympic Games in 1956, and has sent athletes to compete in every Summer Olympic Games since then, except for the boycotted 1976 and 1980 Games. Kenyan athletes have won 113 medals in total, all from boxing and track and field events, making Team Kenya the most successful African country at the Olympics.

Visa has partnered with Safaricom M-PESA to give a few Kenyans to travel to enjoy the Olympics Games. 4 Kenyans plus a companion each will also win a trip to Paris to support Team Kenya and witness the magic of the Olympics firsthand.

The trip package for the winners and their companions includes flights, accommodation, food, drinks, and stadium tickets for various events, thereby providing them with the ultimate Olympic experience.

Any transaction worth Ksh. 1,500 and above made via the M-PESA GlobalPay Virtual Visa Card through the M-PESA App automatically enters the draw for a chance to win a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“We are also excited to offer four Kenyans the chance to experience the Olympics in Paris with a companion, fostering national pride and unity. We believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite people, and we are honored to support Team Kenya’s journey to success,” said Mr. Ndegwa.

“As the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are thrilled about our partnership with Safaricom, a collaboration that brings together two innovative and customer-centric organizations. This is an exciting opportunity for M-PESA GlobalPay Virtual Visa Card customers and a testament to our commitment to making everyday transactions rewarding”, said Chad Pollock, Visa East Africa Vice President and General Manager.

Safaricom is also supporting Team Kenya through a partnership deal worth Ksh. 30 million with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.