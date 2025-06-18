Shares

Air France has introduced the Airbus A350-900 on its Paris–Nairobi route, growing its seat capacity in response to growing demand for both business and leisure travel. The new aircraft replaces the Boeing 787- 9 with a 16% increase in seat capacity.

Over the past three years, Air France has recorded a steady rise in passenger numbers on the route. In response to which it welcomed the Airbus A350-900 on Monday at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ((JKIA), marking the aircraft’s maiden voyage to the Kenyan capital.

“This aircraft brings about 16% more seats to Kenya and this implies that we can accommodate further growth in the Kenyan market against increasing demand for Paris and Europe as travel destinations,” said Joris Holtus, Air France-KLM’s General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana.

The Airbus A350-900 offers enhanced passenger comfort, greater capacity, and consuming lesser fuel than equivalent-sized previous-generation aircraft. The introduction of the new aircraft underscores Air France’s intention to provide a superior travel experience while meeting the increasing market demand.

“This aircraft perfectly aligns with two pillars of our strategy. The first is premiumisation—that is, bringing premium products to our customers. The Airbus A350 symbolizes this by introducing premium business, premium-economy and economy classes. The second pillar of our strategy is decarbonization and the Airbus A350 consume up to 25% less fuel than an equivalent-sized previous-generation aircraft,” said Holtus.

The deployment of aeroplane marks both a technological upgrade and a strategic milestone in Air France’s ongoing investment. Currently about 25% of Air France’s fleet comprises next-generation aircraft against plans to increase this to 50% by 2025 and 80% by 2030. And with just over 38 of the Airbus A350 currently in its fleet, Air France’s decision to assign one to Nairobi, a route now served with three daily flights, highlights the city’s rising status as a key African hub.

“We are enhancing passenger comfort and operational efficiency, while laying down a vital link that supports the region’s growing demand for world-class air travel. This move also reflects our long-term commitment to the African market and our belief in Nairobi’s pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of aviation across the continent,” said Hildabeta Amiani, Air France-KLM’s Country Sales Manager, Kenya.

The global airline industry is poised to carry a record 4.99 billion passengers by the end of this year, according to new projections by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), signalling a full recovery and renewed growth five years after the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a halt.

The momentum is especially strong in Africa, where revenue per kilometer rose by 13.2 percent last year. The continent has seen a resurgence in business and tourism travel, as markets rebound from the long tail of the pandemic.

Inside, the aircraft is designed with passenger comfort in mind. It features a reconfigured cabin layout across all classes, 30 percent larger windows, enhanced air pressure systems for improved cabin ambiance, and adaptive lighting to reduce jet lag. It also boasts one of the quietest twin-aisle cabins in the sky.