KCB Group Plc has announced that it has posted a net profit of Ksh. 32.3 billon for the half year period ended 30th June 2025. The new profit grew 8% from the Ksh. 29.9 billion the group posted in a similar period in 2024.

The Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend of Ksh. 2.00 per share for the 2025 period and a further special dividend of Ksh. 2.00 per share (in relation to the sale of National Bank of Kenya). This means shareholders will get a payout of Ksh. 13 billion, the largest interim payment and first ever special dividend in the bank’s history.

Subsidiaries outside KCB Bank Kenya continued to turn in stronger performance, with their profit before tax making up 33.4% of the overall earnings, and 31.4% of the balance sheet. PBT contribution from non-banking entities i.e. KCB Investment Bank, KCB Asset Management and KCB Bancassurance Intermediary Limited was up to 2.1% from 1.8% a similar period last year.

Total assets remained stable at KShs1.97 trillion, despite the sale of NBK in the second quarter of the year, demonstrating the Group’s capacity and capability to support its customers across the seven countries where KCB operates in.

“The business across markets remains resilient despite the tough operating environment in key markets like Kenya. Despite this, we have placed our customers at the fore, to ensure we meet their needs in a timely manner” said Paul Russo, the Group Chief Executive Officer during the release of the results on Wednesday.

The Group’s loan portfolio stood at Ksh. 1.18 trillion, representing a 2.8% growth (12% rise excluding the impact of NBK), supported by new business across subsidiaries. Customer deposits stood at KShs.1.48 trillion, as deposit mobilization during the period netted off the impact of the sale of NBK and the impact of Uganda transitioning to its own Government to Government oil importation programme.

Total revenue grew 4.3%, boosted by higher net interest income that rose to Ksh. 69.1 billion, from Ksh. 61.3 billion.

KCB has rolled out a new unified mobile App available to all customers in Kenya from August 11, 2025. The new platform introduces breakthrough self-onboarding capabilities, allowing customers to register and begin banking instantly, anytime, anywhere. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, data analytics and a mini-APP ecosystem, the platform is built for scale, agility, and inclusivity.

“Noting that we are operating in a regional environment that is prone to growing uncertainties and evolving dynamics, we continue to leverage our Group strengths and capabilities to deliver on our strategic goals. We have set ambitious growth goals under our strategy to transform communities and deliver returns for our shareholders by putting People and Planet first, while pursuing business growth.” said KCB Group Chairman Dr. Joseph Kinyua. “The strong half year performance and the projected trajectory of the business has allowed us a great bandwidth to propose a historic special and interim dividend to shareholders”

Key corporate developments by KCB Group

1. The sale of 100% of issued shares in NBK to Access Bank was concluded on May 30, 2025.

2. Opened 6 new branches in high growth areas in Kenya (Kamakis, Ayany Kibera), Haile Selssie, Village Market), Tanzania (Zanzibar) and BPR (MTN Center Branch).

3 Rolled out a new unified mobile app through a campaign dubbed” MODE – the new KCB App that switches with your Mode”.

4. The bank issued Ksh. 26.9 billion green loans in H1 2025 in Kenya and Tanzania. Additionally, the Group screened loans worth Ksh. 133.2B under Environmental and Social Due Diligence in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

5. The bank supported various initiatives through targeted sponsorships, most notably World Rally Championship (WRC), Athletics Kenya Trials & Championships, Golf and numerous contributions as part of corporate social responsibility to empower communities where we operate. They support over 165 people through our investment in sports teams of which we focus on Rugby, Football, Volleyball and Chess, providing opportunities for them to earn their livelihood through sports.

6. The bank was named as one of Africa’s fastest growing companies by the Financial Times. It also won 5 major international awards—2025 Euromoney Africa’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility, Kenya’s Best Bank and Kenya’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). It was named African Bank of the Year by the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), while the Group CEO, Paul Russo was honored with a Special U.S. Congressional Commendation from the State of Georgia, recognizing his outstanding contribution to the banking sector in East Africa.