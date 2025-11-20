Shares

KCB Group PLC has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, revealing a nuanced picture of growth. While the core lending business demonstrated strength, the Group’s overall Profit After Tax (PAT) growth was modest due to a significant drop in non-interest income and persistent challenges in asset quality.

The Group’s performance was underpinned by strong growth in Net Interest Income (NII) and robust loan book expansion. NII grew by a substantial +12% to Ksh. 104.3 billion, reflecting effective margin management and increased lending activity. The Loan book expanded by +8% to Ksh. 1.1 trillion, driving the Group’s key revenue line.

However, this core success was offset by two main factors:

  • Non-Interest Income (NII) Decline: Non-interest income, typically derived from fees, commissions, and foreign exchange (FX) earnings, fell sharply by -10% to Ksh. 45.1 billion. Market analysts attribute this primary to reduced FX trading volumes and tighter margins, a common trend in the banking sector following a period of currency volatility stabilization.
  • Modest Profit Growth: Consequently, Profit After Tax (PAT) only grew by a small +3% to Ksh. 47.3 billion, leading to almost flat Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth of +0.6% (KES 19.12).

Asset quality remains a critical area of focus for the Group. Gross Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) increased by +3% to Ksh. 222 billion, signaling sustained pressure on borrowers across key sectors like construction and trade.

In response, Loan Loss Provisions saw a corresponding increase of +3% to Ksh. 18.3 billion. While the growth rate for provisions matches the NPL increase, the high absolute figure indicates the continued cost of managing distressed assets. Furthermore, total Deposits saw a slight decline of -1% to Ksh. 1.5 trillion, suggesting tight liquidity conditions and competitive deposit-taking environments.

The standout success of Q3 2025 was the extraordinary performance of KCB Group’s non-banking subsidiaries. These entities are proving to be essential diversifiers and profit drivers, effectively cushioning the modest growth in the main banking unit.

Key Subsidiary Contributions:

  • Subsidiaries, excluding KCB Bank Kenya, contributed a significant 35.0% of overall Group PBT (Profit Before Tax).
  • They also account for 31.3% of the Group balance sheet.

The growth in the investment and asset management arms was particularly exceptional:

Subsidiary PBT (Ksh) Year-on-Year (YoY) Change
KCB Investment Bank 230M +90%
KCB Asset Management 118M +71%
KCB Bancassurance Intermediary 833M +16%

This strategic diversification into non-lending financial services showcases a deliberate and successful effort by KCB Group to build resilience against cyclical volatility in the core banking market.

KCB Group Q3 2025 key financial highlights

 

Metric Q3 2025 Value (Ksh.) Year-on-Year (YoY) Change
Assets 2.04T +2.6%
Deposits 1.5T -1%
Loans 1.1T +8%
Net Interest Income 104.3B +12%
Non-interest Income 45.1B -10%
Loan Loss Provisions 18.3B +3%
Profit After Tax 47.3B +3%
EPS 19.12 +0.6%
NPLs (Gross) 222B +3%

 