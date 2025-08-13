KCB Bank has launched a new mobile banking app designed to offer customers a faster, more secure, and user-friendly digital experience. The updated platform introduces a range of advanced features, including self-onboarding, which allows new customers to register and start banking instantly from anywhere.
The app is powered by advanced artificial intelligence, data analytics, and a mini-app ecosystem, making it highly scalable and adaptable to evolving customer needs. KCB Bank’s Director of Digital Financial Services, Angela Mwirigi, highlighted the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
“This new app reflects our continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Mwirigi. “We have listened to our customers, understood their needs, and invested in a platform that brings banking closer to them in the safest and most convenient way possible.”
This digital milestone aligns with the bank’s Transforming Today Together strategy for 2024–2026, which focuses on using technology to deliver tailored financial solutions.
The announcement follows strong performance in KCB’s 2025 Q1 results, which showed that the value of mobile loans disbursed grew by 28% to Ksh. 116 billion, representing over 309.1 million transactions.
The new KCB Mobile Banking App is now available for download on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and HarmonyOS. Existing users will receive notifications through official banking channels on how to migrate to the new application.