The Kenya Pipeline Company Foundation (KPC Foundation) has officially launched the INUKA Vocational Youth Empowerment Program. This initiative is an expansion of the Foundation’s flagship INUKA Scholarship program.

The inaugural cohort consists of 31 young individuals selected from 14 villages within Nairobi’s Mukuru area, a community neighboring KPC installations.

The program is designed to provide a comprehensive nine-month journey toward professional certification:

6 Months of Intensive Training: Students will specialize in either Welding and Fabrication or Electrical Installation Technology.

3 Months of Industrial Attachment: Trainees will gain hands-on experience at the Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG) Nairobi Campus, ensuring they are familiar with industry-standard equipment and safety protocols.

Of the 31 initial beneficiaries, 13 are young women which reflects the Foundation’s commitment to gender equality.

During the launch ceremony, KPC Managing Director and Foundation Chair, Mr. Joe Sang, emphasized that education must evolve to meet the immediate economic realities of Kenya’s youth.

“At KPC, we believe education is the most powerful equalizer. By expanding the INUKA Program to include vocational training, we are equipping young people with practical skills that translate into employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods,” Mr. Sang stated.

Dr. Nancy Kosgei, Director of the Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas, lauded the initiative as a timely intervention for the energy sector. She noted that MIOG is proud to support a program that directly addresses the “skills needs of the energy and industrial sectors while uplifting neighbouring communities.”

The KPC Foundation was established in 2017 and is the philanthropic arm of the Kenya Pipeline Company. It focuses on:

Education: Infrastructure development and INUKA scholarships.

Empowerment: Supporting youth, women, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Sustainability: Water sanitation projects and environmental conservation, including mangrove restoration.

The Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG) is a National Polytechnic and KPC’s dedicated training wing. It specializes in human capital development for the oil and gas industry and it has campuses in Nairobi, Naivasha, and Eldoret. It offers recognized certifications, including NEBOSH and International Certified Welder (9606).