The Kenya Pipeline Company PLC (KPC PLC) officially debuted on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on March 10, 2026.

The listing, the first privatization on the exchange since 2008, saw the energy giant enter the market with an opening price of Ksh. 9.30 per share. This instantly secures its position among the exchange’s top ten largest companies by market capitalization.

The historic Bell Ringing ceremony was officiated by His Excellency President Dr. William Samoei Ruto.

The KPC Initial Public Offering (IPO) recorded a 105.7% oversubscription and raising Ksh. 112.374 billion.

President Ruto hailed the IPO as a triumph of modernization and inclusivity. “This has been Kenya’s first fully electronic Public Offer,” the President noted. “It attracted more than 70,000 ordinary Kenyan investors, achieving one of its most important objectives: broadening ownership and giving more citizens the opportunity to participate directly in the growth of our national enterprises.”

The President also noted that the governments of Uganda and Rwanda participated in the offering.

The KPC listing funds have been earmarked for the newly established National Infrastructure Fund.

“This marks a strategic shift… moving away from a framework in which infrastructure is financed by debts and taxes to one in which infrastructure becomes an investible asset capable of attracting domestic and international long-term capital.” President William Ruto.

This model aims to unlock up to Ksh. 1.2 trillion in long-term resources, reducing the national reliance on high-interest debt for essential development projects.

KPC Financial Highlights at Listing: