Safaricom has launched two new products, Ofa Ya Boda Boda and Bundle Ya Dere, tailored specifically for Kenya’s ride hailing drivers and boda boda operators. These bundles are designed to support the transport sector by providing affordable connectivity, fuel discounts, insurance, and financial wellness support.
The new propositions offer a comprehensive solution that goes beyond just data and voice calls. They include affordable bundles with free access to essential navigation and ride hailing apps, ensuring drivers stay connected and can easily find their way.
To improve driver safety and financial security, the bundles also feature:
- Subsidized insurance coverage against accidents, illness, or loss of income.
- Financial literacy and road safety training through empowerment forums.
“Our purpose is to transform lives by empowering people to people, opportunity, and knowledge,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC. “With Ofa Ya Boda Boda and Bundle Ya Deree, we achieve the three in a single act.”
In a partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya, Bundle Ya Dere drivers will soon be able to get fuel discounts on Shell FuelSave Unleaded and V-Power every Friday at Shell outlets across the country.
According to Patrick Masinde, Retail Manager at Vivo Energy Kenya, this partnership aims to “ease this burden, with the fuel discounts to drivers being a significant boost for operators.”
The transport sector is a vital part of Kenya’s economy, contributing 4.4% to the nation’s GDP in 2024. With over 1.4 million registered motorcycles, the sector provides more than one million direct jobs, generating an estimated Ksh. 1 billion in daily income. By offering these comprehensive solutions, Safaricom aims to help drivers and riders work smarter, save more, and secure their financial future.
Boda boda riders can access their new bundle by dialing *544*8#, while online cab drivers can get their bundle by dialing *544*6#.