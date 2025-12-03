Shares

Safaricom, in partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya, has announced a boost to the Bundle Ya Dere product. The new partnership will offer online cab drivers enhanced value through discounted fuel and essential productivity tools.

The collaboration introduces a fuel discount offer exclusively for drivers subscribed to Safaricom’s Bundle Ya Dere, aiming to significantly reduce operational costs and enhance savings for those in the ride-hailing sector.

Under the new co-created deal, online cab drivers will now enjoy a discount of Ksh. 2 per litre on Shell fuels every time they fill up their tanks.

This fuel discount will be available every Saturday across all Shell service stations nationwide, adding a blend of fuel, convenience, and cashback rewards to the existing Bundle Ya Dere package.

Mr. Peter Murungi, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Kenya, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “Every day we serve millions of Kenyans across our retail network and today we are excited to join an initiative that offers real, everyday value to taxi drivers across the country,” he said. “This collaboration further enhances our customer experience, making every stop at Shell more rewarding than ever.”

Originally launched to support Kenya’s vital transport sector, the Bundle Ya Dere and its counterpart, Ofa Ya Boda (for boda boda riders), offer a solution that extends far beyond standard data and voice services.

The proposition provides drivers with:

Affordable Connectivity: Generous data and minutes bundles.

Free Access to Work Tools: Unrestricted access to essential driver applications, including Uber, Bolt, Little, Faras, Yego, and Google Maps.

Subsidized Insurance: Coverage for drivers and riders against accidents, illness, or loss of income, enhancing safety and security.

The initiative is built on a commitment to improving drivers’ livelihoods. Safaricom has rolled out Safire Connect empowerment forums that provide training on:

Financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

Digital and AI fluency.

Road safety.

Fawzia Ali Kimathi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom, highlighted the impact of the dual deal. “The launch of this dual deal in partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya, will enhance customer value through subsidized operational costs and enhance savings,” she stated. “In a mobile and on-demand world, this milestone puts together connectivity, convenience and savings, enabling drivers to focus on what they do best.”

How to access the bundles