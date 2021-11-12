Shares

Vivo Energy Kenya (VEK) has officially opened its 250th Shell service station, Shell Kamakis, located on the Eastern Bypass. The company has also unveiled a 12 week national consumer promotion dubbed Jaza Raha Na Shell, Shinda Nyumba to reward consumers.

The promotion will see consumers win various prizes daily, weekly, and monthly. Participating brands in this promotion are Shell FuelSave Unleaded, Shell FuelSave Diesel, Shell V-Power, and all Shell Lubricants available at Shell service stations and spare-parts shops countrywide.

To participate, consumers will receive a scratch card to reveal an alphanumeric code upon purchasing Shell fuels or Shell lubricants. The consumers should then dial *384*300#, text the code to follow the prompts, and input the code. They will then receive a notification to confirm their entry to the promotion.

For eligibility to participate, motorcyclists will be required to spend a minimum of Ksh. 300, while motor vehicle drivers will be required to spend a minimum of Ksh. 1,000.

The grand prize winner for the Jaza Raha Na Shell, Shinda Nyumba will receive a three-bedroomed house. Another lucky winner will drive off with an Isuzu NMR Truck.

The newly opened Kamakis Shell service station has a capacity to pump 450,000 litres of fuel every month, and is strategically positioned to capitalize on the Eastlands and Eastern bypass traffic market.

“The Jaza Raha Na Shell, Shinda Nyumba promotion affirms our commitment to our customers, who are the key drivers of the transport industry. We want to give them a head start getting into the festive spirit by appreciating and rewarding them with prizes that will boost their economic livelihoods. The availability of several complementary functions including restaurants, banking facilities, a satellite hospital, drycleaner and a convenience store at this outlet provides a holistic and improved customer experience,” said Hans Paulsen, Vivo Energy Executive Vice President East and South regions.

With a focus on the growing number of fuel consumers in Kenya, Shell Kamakis will house several entities in the financial, health, and quick service restaurants sectors. This will give motorists and shoppers the opportunity to experience all round quality services at the service station.