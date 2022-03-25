Shares

Evans Amunga, a boda-boda rider based in Kibera, has won a three-bedroomed house situated in Kitengela Almond Grove. This was in the just concluded Jaza Raha Na Shell, Shinda Nyumba promotion by Vivo Energy .

The 32-year-old father of three lives with his family in a rented single room in Lindi, Kibera. He came to Nairobi in the year 2012 from Siaya County and is an employed bodaboda rider. He has been a bodaboda rider for the last eight years.

The national consumer promotion was aimed at rewarding and appreciating motorists and motorbike riders at Shell service stations.

Vivo Energy Kenya is proud to offer the very best of Shell’s products and services in the country, industry-leading technology, technical expertise, and personalized dedicated customer service.

Evans Amunga had this to say, “The news of winning the house has come as a good surprise and a shock as well. Indeed, it is a blessing that will transform the lives of my family. I plan to become a landlord in Kitengela as I continue with my day-to-day life in Kibera.”

Mr. Hans Paulsen- Vivo Energy Executive Vice President East and South Regions said, “Jaza Raha na Shell Shinda Nyumba promotion has brought joy to the lives of over 30,000 Kenyans who have won (airtime, motorbikes and an Isuzu NMR truck) during the promotion that ran from November 2021 to March 2022”. He added, “I congratulate Evans Amunga for emerging as the winner of the grand prize, a three bedroomed house in Kitengela. I thank our customers for participating in the promotion.”