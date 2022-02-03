Shares

21-year-old Wincate Wawira Mwaniki a business woman, and a mother of one from Muthatari centre in Embu has emerged as the winner of the brand-new Isuzu NMR Truck in the ongoing Jaza Raha Na Shell, Shinda Nyumba promotion.

The winner drove off with a new Isuzu NMR Truck valued at Kshs. Four Million. The handover event brought to the mid-term stage the twelve-week consumer promotion, in which customers are winning daily, weekly and monthly prizes. The National Consumer Campaign, which kicked off on 12th November 2021, has seen consumers win daily and weekly prizes.

To participate, consumers will receive a scratch card to reveal an alphanumeric code upon purchasing Shell Fuels or Shell Lubricants. The customer then dials *384*300#, upon which they are supposed to follow the prompts, and input

the code. One is then notified of their entry to the promotion.

For eligibility to participate, motorcyclists are required to spend a minimum of Kshs. 300,

while motor vehicle drivers are required to spend a minimum of Kshs.1000.

Wawira had this to say, “I am very delighted to win the Isuzu NMR, I did not expect to be the

winner. I am really grateful to Shell for giving me the opportunity to make my dreams come true.” Wawira who is also a small scale farmer plans to use the truck to venture into farm produce transportation.

Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director Mr. Peter Murungi, had this to say, “I take this opportunity to congratulate Wincate Wawira Mwaniki for being the lucky winner of this powerful vehicle, the Isuzu NMR Truck. It will go a long way in improving and enhancing her business. The promotion is a way of giving back to our customers and boosting their business plans and income. All we can say is thank you for patronizing Shell service stations. He closed by urging customers to continue participating in the promotion as they stand a chance to win the grand prize of a three-bedroomed house.”