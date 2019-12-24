Laban Irungu and Boniface Njuguna are the winners of a brand new matatu in the Vivo Energy Weka Collabo competition

Shares

Laban Irungu and his conductor Boniface Njuguna emerged as the winners of a a brand new 32-seater matatu valued at Kshs 5.2 million in the just concluded Weka Collabo competition by Vivo Energy Kenya. The two winners ply the Dandora route.

“Weka Collabo” loosely translates to ‘Get a partnership” is derived from urban slang that was coined to celebrate the unique relationship and comradery that exists between drivers and conductors in Kenya’s public commuter systems. The campaign also saw 15 consumers being awarded with motorbikes valued at Kshs 4.5 million. It sought to reward loyal customers and sensitize matatu drivers, conductors and ‘Boda Boda’ riders on Shell fuels and lubricants.

Vivo Energy Kenya Retail Manager Badawi Reda, ‘The public commuter transport continues to be a key driver of our economic development as it provides service to millions of Kenyans a day. Our role as an enabler is to provide wealth creation, employability and foundation within which a new paradigm can be created in this sector. Weka Collabo was an exciting campaign that enabled us to gain insights on how to propel this sector by driving entrepreneurial spirit among our youth whilst propagating our education agenda on Shell fuels and lubricants usage.”