Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) brand Tusker Premium Cider hosted a Garden of Eden themed dinner this Valentine’s Day 14th February at Mawimbi restaurant.

Guests were treated to a complete Garden of Eden experience with two angels for a photo session, a Tusker Cider cocktail bar and fine dining experience by the poolside as they were serenaded by Olive Karmen’s The Flower Project band. At the end of the evening, guests received a bouquet of flowers and a Tusker Cider gift hamper.

As part of the Valentine’s campaign, the brand also has giftings for purchases made on EABL’s e-commerce platform, which include: a beauty sheet mask with every purchase of a six-pack, 50% flash sales on select purchases and a Cider Soiree party package worth Kes80,000 for the 500th and 1000th lucky consumers who buy the six-pack on thebar.com.

Chepkemoi Kilel, Senior Brand Manager, Tusker and Sports said, “During this month of love, we are going all out for our consumers to share memorable experiences, giveaways and offers on our products for them to enjoy with their loved ones. We want our consumers to engage with the brand and have a good time with Tusker Cider because this is where love and taste lives.”

Tusker Cider will host similar experiences for consumers at Matteos on the 18th and the Social House on 25th February, as part of its activities to share the taste of love with consumers for the entire month of love.

Tusker Premium Cider is an innovative product that was launched into the market in 2016 as the first ever hard apple cider made in Kenya.