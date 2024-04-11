Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited’s flagship brand, Tusker, has launched its inaugural podcast series, the Tusker Nexters Podcast. The introductory episodes were dedicated to commemorating International Women’s Month, in March 2024.

The Tusker Nexters Podcast is hosted by Stephanie Ng’ang’a of the SNS Show and seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of young Kenyans in the creative arts, music, and sports fields.

As the brand continues its journey of empowerment, inspiration, and celebration of everyday Kenyans making a difference. The first series of the podcast features conversations with trailblazing women who are making waves in their respective industries, showcasing their stories of resilience, determination, and success.

Throughout the series, Tusker Nexters underscores the brand’s commitment to championing diversity, equality, and empowerment. By providing a platform for the youth to share their stories, Tusker aims to inspire the next generation of leaders and change-makers, proving that with passion, determination, and resilience, anything is possible.

The Nexters Podcast is currently available on Tusker’s official YouTube channel. Listeners can join the Nexters movement on an insightful journey of discovery and empowerment by listening and watching these stories.