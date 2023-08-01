Shares

Gilbeys, a leading gin brand hosted a consumer hangout over the weekend to mark International Friendship Day.

International Friendship Day is an annual global celebration dedicated to honoring the significance of friendships in people’s lives.

The event which was held at Whiskey River Lounge brought together the brand’s influencers and content creators Shix Kapienga, Mimo Karanja, Karis Memes and Miss Barakeilla.

During the event, Gin lovers enjoyed a vibrant evening of great company and music by deck master DJ Ricmoh and popular duo of DJ Roq and crowd sensation MC Gogo.

Gilbey’s fans selected from radio and digital activations for the International Friendship Day activation were treated to a VIP brand experience complete with customized cocktails, interactions with their favorite entertainers and comedy by Standup Collective’s Bashir Yusuf alias Halaiki.

Speaking at the event, Senior Brand Manager Zipporah Ndung’u reiterated the brand’s commitment to authentic and enjoyable drinking experiences, stating, “Today was about celebrating the shared bonds and genuine connections that we have with our friends and friendship circles and to remind our loyal consumers that Gilbey’s is dedicated to creating special moments like this for them and their squads.”

Gilbey’s champions fun and easy-going drinking experiences as an alternative to superficial socializing.