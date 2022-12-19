Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through their Gilbeys Gin brand has launched a fun and lively experience dubbed “The Gilbey’s Square.” The experience seeks to engage and encourage consumers to unwind, chill after the hustle of the day.

The Gilbey’s Square took place on Saturday 17th December at the Nakuru Athletics Club and

was headlined by Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones, Femi One, and The Wrecking Crew alongside artistes from the region Obako Clinoo and Jussmusi.

The event was also represented by DJ Kronixx, DJ Tibz, Pskratch, Mix Master Lenny alongside popular comedians Mammito, Papa Freddy and Jackie Vike.

The square is where friends come together. It’s where good times and great memories

reside. The square is where Gilbey’s brings laughter and exciting experiences.

Mercy Mururu Brand Manager – East Africa Breweries Limited, had this to say, “The Gilbey’s Square Nakuru is an opportunity for our consumers from the region to come out and connect with their friends by sharing unforgettable good times, enjoy great music, create memories and have fun as we kick off the festive season. We are committed to working with the very best talent in Kenya and grow the creative sector and are proud of our brand which has a rich heritage in delivering not just quality drinks but championing fun, no frills moments amongst friends.”

The brand recently launched the fourth edition of “The Laugh Festival” in partnership with

Laugh Industry that brought together Africa’s top-performing comedians on a grand stage.

Consumers were treated to a night full of laughter as they let their guards down and were

truly themselves with their closest friends.