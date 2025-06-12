Shares

Gilbey’s Gin recently hosted an exclusive cocktail masterclass at the Geco Café, transformed for one night into The Gin Room. The masterclass was hosted in collaboration with Rusty Nail Bar.

The event brought together a mix of Gilbey’s influencers, cocktail enthusiasts, and customers selected from Gilbey’s Instagram community. Guided by expert mixologists from Rusty Nail Bar, guests were immersed into the art of cocktail making, crafting three signature Gilbey’s cocktails.

The cocktails of the day were:

The Roxy – This was a bold and playful mix of Gilbey’s Dry Gin, Raspberry Pink Peppercorn Syrup, and Lemon Juice. The Gold Standard —A sophisticated floral twist featuring Gilbey’s Dry Gin, Elderflower-Thyme Shrub, Passion Juice, Lemon Juice, and a splash of Club Soda. Uncle Tommy — A fruity blend of Gilbey’s Dry Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, and Crème de Cassis.

Attendees got into a spirited cocktail competition, with winners taking home exclusive Gilbey’s merchandise.

“The Gin Room experience was a celebration of Gilbey’s versatility and mixability,” said Zipporah Ndung’u, Senior Brand Manager, Gilbey’s. “As a brand, Gilbey’s is all about championing ‘Real Moments’ that bring people together. This event created the perfect space for experimentation, learning, and appreciating the beauty of gin. Collaborating with Rusty Nail allowed us to engage with our community in a fun, interactive setting and inspire them to stir, shake, and sip in a more vibrant, expressive way. We look forward to hosting more of these experiences to build meaningful connections with our consumers and remain true to our vision of unlocking the magic of everyday Real Moments.”