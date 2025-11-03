Shares

Gilbey’s Gin, Kenya’s leading gin brand, has officially launched its role as the Official Drinks Partner for Jumia Black Friday 2025.

The spectacular launch immediately translated into an unbeatable deal for consumers: the popular Gilbey’s Gin (750ml) is now available exclusively on Jumia for just Ksh. 1,050. This is a Ksh. 500 discount off the regular price.

The immersive brand experience showcased how Gilbey’s is leveraging Jumia’s efficient digital platform to make premium spirits accessible to every Kenyan. The launch successfully demonstrated the seamless journey from Gilbey’s craftsmanship to Jumia’s fast, reliable delivery.

This unprecedented price drop and strategic partnership ensure consumers can stock up affordably, giving them a head start on creating their own ‘Real Moments’ as they prepare for the busy festive season.

“This partnership with Jumia is a powerful expression of our ‘Made for Real Moments’ ethos. It is about more than just a price cut; it is about breaking down barriers and making the highest quality gin accessible to every Kenyan to celebrate their authentic connections. We are thrilled that this Ksh. 1,050 price point on Jumia will help unlock even more joyful moments this festive season.” Lilian Mbugua, Brand Manager, Gilbey’s

“Jumia is committed to delivering unbeatable value, and our partnership with Gilbey’s, a trusted and iconic brand, delivers exactly that. This exceptional Ksh 500 discount on a consumer favourite like Gilbey’s Gin is a key highlight of our commitment to making high-quality, in-demand products available and affordable for every customer across our extensive network.” Nelly Kihenjo, Chief Marketing Officer, Jumia

The Gilbey’s Gin promotion is exclusive to the Jumia platform and began on October 31, 2025, marking the start of Jumia’s Black Friday sales period.