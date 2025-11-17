Shares

E-commerce is no longer an urban luxury in Kenya. A new report from Jumia reveals a historic shift, with rural Kenya and small towns now driving the sector, accounting for 60% of all Jumia orders, surpassing major cities.

The report, E-commerce in Rural Kenya: Expanding Access, Driving Inclusion, Connecting Border to Border, underscores how digital retail has rapidly expanded its economic impact across all 47 counties, becoming a nationwide engine for inclusion and opportunity.

Key Impact Highlights from the Jumia Report:

Rural Dominance: Rural Kenya now represents 60% of Jumia’s total order volume.

Livelihood Creation: The platform supports over 50,000 livelihoods, including vendors, agents, and delivery riders.

SME Empowerment: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) make up 60% of all sellers, gaining unprecedented national market access.

Improved Access: Average delivery time for rural shoppers has dropped to 2–4 days through a network of 300+ pickup stations.

A critical enabler of this growth is the JForce agent programme, which has expanded to over 26,000 agents nationwide. These agents serve as a link for first-time shoppers, providing digital literacy support, assisted ordering, and product awareness.

“This report is about livelihoods, inclusion, and opportunity,” said Vinod Goel, Jumia’s Regional CEO for East Africa. “With affordable smartphones, mobile money, and faster delivery networks, millions of rural households can now access a broader range of essential and higher-value goods at fairer prices. Rural Kenya is undeniably the driving force of our e-commerce growth.”

Jumia anticipates continued penetration, projecting that rural e-commerce adoption will exceed 60% in the next few years.

However, the report warns that growth hinges on supportive policies. Mr. Goel stressed the need for regulation that recognizes the role of marketplaces, supports SMEs, and maintains a level playing field. Specifically, the report raises concerns that the proposed Withholding Tax (WHT) on marketplace transactions could inadvertently push small businesses back into informal, non-compliant channels, limiting their reach and the overall progress of digital inclusion.

“E-commerce is widening market access for small businesses and giving rural households affordable choices,” Goel concluded. “To protect that progress, policies must support digital adoption and ensure that we continue to position Kenya as one of Africa’s most inclusive digital economies.”

Find the report HERE.