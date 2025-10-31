Shares

Jumia, Kenya’s leading e-commerce platform, has officially launched its flagship Black Friday campaign. It will run from October 31st to November 30th, 2025.

Jumia Kenya’s CEO, Vinod Goel, describes the event as an “early Christmas gift,” underscoring the platform’s rapid expansion. “Jumia Kenya is growing at neckbreak speed with an influx of new customers and more frequent shopping by existing customers, proving the trust Kenyans have in Jumia. Black Friday, a month-long event offering up to 70% off, is an early Christmas gift to our customers—helping them enjoy a wonderful and pocket-friendly festive season,” said Goel.

Shoppers can expect deals across all categories. They include smartphones, TVs, home appliances, fashion, and beauty products. The campaign also features offers from such as Garnier, Nivea, Xiaomi, Infinix, and Itel.

“Black Friday is more than just a sales event—it’s a catalyst for digital inclusion and economic empowerment,” Goel stated. “With local vendor participation on Jumia rising from 40% to a strong 60% this year, Black Friday is helping SMEs scale, reach new audiences, and shape the future of e-commerce in Kenya.”

This focus on vendor empowerment is critical in a market where the e-commerce sector, driven by mobile-first consumers and mobile money adoption, is projected to reach US$1.35 billion by the end of 2025.

Jumia is guaranteeing significantly faster delivery times nationwide, leveraging its extensive logistics footprint of over 300 pickup stations.