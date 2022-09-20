Shares

eCommerce company Jumia has announced that it has opened a new integrated warehouse and logistics network facility in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the company, the new facility will transform its logistics operations by providing increased storage capacity and will scale-up warehouse operations and ensure better management of the business due to the convergence of various services.

The 11,000 metre squared warehouse and network facility is located along Mombasa road, close to the airport, taking advantage of the new Nairobi Expressway to reach consumers faster and enhance their shopping experience.

“The new integrated facility has enabled us to converge our multiple warehouses and network operations under one roof. This will help us to improve our fulfillment operations to be more efficient and scalable thus taking care of our future needs as the business continues to grow. We shall be able to offer more products across different categories and deliver them faster to our consumers,” said Jumia Kenya CEO Juan Seco.

Jumia is also seeking to transform the Jumia Express operations through the new integrated facility. Jumia Express is a service offered by the online shopping marketplace where sellers store their inventory in Jumia warehouses to ensure faster delivery which also entails next-day delivery for orders in Nairobi and its environs, no out-of-stock cancellations and the highest standards of quality storage.

Jumia Kenya employs more than 500 people and more than 15,000 sellers are connected to hundreds of thousands of Kenyan consumers through the Jumia online marketplace