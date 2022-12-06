Shares

Kapu, a new e-commerce startup has been formally launched into the Kenyan market. The startup, which was founded by Sam Chappatte, a former Jumia executive allows consumers to purchase groceries at lower prices through both online and offline channels.

The company aims to revolutionize the way consumers shop for food in Kenya, where sky-rocketing prices have become a major concern.

Chappatte stated that Kapu, which was founded in January of this year, has received $8 million in funding from a group of investors. The company plans to use these funds to expand its network of local agents, support WhatsApp orders, and further improve its e-commerce platform.

According to Kapu, the company’s platform allows consumers to save up to 30% on the cost of groceries by enabling group bulk-buying and sourcing directly from manufacturers and producers. The firm indicated that it sources directly from farms and manufacturers, creating a low-cost logistics model and minimal food waste. By doing this, it notes that it can sustainably pass on savings to its customers. These customers access even lower prices if they place the order as a group.

To use the service, consumers order with their local Kapu agent and soon directly on WhatsApp. Orders placed before 9 pm are delivered free to a local agent the next day.