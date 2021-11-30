Shares

Jumia has begun using electric bicycles for its logistics capacity for delivery. The company has partnered with eBee Africa to launch a fleet of electric bicycles in a bid to help save costs for riders and consumers, while also reducing carbon emissions in Nairobi.

Jumia’s fleet currently comprises fuel-based motorbikes. Hundreds of them are on the road every day to deliver products to customers, something that prompted the e-commerce company to switch them with e-bicycles. According to Jumia, this is consistent with its effort to be an environmentally conscious organization.

The move will yield cost reductions, which will eventually flow through into lower delivery fees for consumers, as well as higher incomes for riders. E-bicycles do not consume fuel and have lower maintenance costs compared to ordinary motorcycles.

The e-bicycles are equipped with a powerful electric motor and battery that can last an entire day of deliveries after a 4 hour charge. eBee Africa will also offer special rates for Jumia’s logistics partners as the two companies encourage the uptake of eco-friendly modes of transport.

“The most exciting thing about e-bicycles and EVs more generally, is that they make business sense! It’s a win-win for society and the bottom line. This pilot with eBee is the beginning of a conscious push across Africa into EVs. We hope we can play a part, as early adopters, in speeding up the penetration of the industry in Africa,” said Jumia Services Country Manager, Ankur Agarwal.

On his part, eBee Africa Managing director, Olivia Lamenya said, “eBee Africa provides the electric solution to mass transportation in rapidly-growing African cities. By partnering with Jumia, we aim to facilitate their deliveries in Nairobi using an end-to-end 0 emission transport network. Providing affordable, worry-free, and clean mobility contributes to our mission to empower every man and woman to do business and to be in charge of their future. Our audacious goal is having 1 million ebees on the road in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.”