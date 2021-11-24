Shares

Jumia has appointed Betty Mwangi as Kenya’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Betty takes over from Sam Chappatte who previously held the position.

In her new role, Betty will focus on accelerating corporate growth as the company continues to expand its position as the most preferred eCommerce platform.

An engineer with 20 years of experience in the telecommunications, insurance, and pharmaceutical industries, Betty previously served as Group Commercial Director for Britam from 2016 to 2021.

She also worked as Director of Financial Services for Safaricom MPESA from inception in 2007 to 2016.

Her accolades include being named one of the Top 10 most influential women in the mobile telecommunication industry by the Mobile Communications International (MCI). She was also named twice as one of the Top 20 most powerful African women.

Commenting on her appointment as Jumia Kenya CEO, Betty said, “It is a great honour to be an integral part of Jumia’s journey as we continue to tap the power of the Internet to transform Africa. I look forward to working with the team to expand the Jumia universe and trust that my experience and passion for digital innovation will help to propel Jumia to greater heights. I am excited by the opportunity to have a positive impact on the everyday lives of Kenyans through e-commerce.”

“Betty has an impressive track record and brings a great breadth and depth of experience to Jumia. She will play an important role in furthering our customer-focused commitment as we reach an inflection point in our growth trajectory,” noted Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, co-CEOs of Jumia.

Jumia Kenya employs more than 500 people and more than 15,000 sellers are connected to hundreds of thousands of Kenyan consumers through the Jumia online marketplace