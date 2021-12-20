Shares

Jiji Kenya, an online marketplace, has won the Mobile App of the Year in the Shopping and E-commerce category. The award was presented to Jiji at the 2021 Mobile App and Summit Awards gala held at the PrideInn Hotel in Westlands.

The annual Awards recognize and celebrate the best practises in mobile app design, animation, and user experience across a range of categories. These include news, entertainment, shopping and e-commerce, agri-tech, travel, health and lifestyle, education, games, social and communications, transport and logistics, gambling, food, and beverage.

Jiji beat other nominees in the category including Jumia, Kilimall, Skygarden, Naivas, Avechi, and Masoko to take home the award for the best shopping and e-commerce mobile app in Kenya.

According to the UNCTAD E-commerce Index Report, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya account for more than half of the online shoppers in Africa. Even though the formal retail penetration in Kenya is ranked at 30%, the fraction of Kenyans shopping online was only 0.5%, with the figure anticipated to rise. The use of apps in e-commerce has found rapid entrance into the market and plays an integral part in the advancement of e-commerce shopping. Customers are now able to use apps to buy goods and services such as food, clothing, vehicles, real estate, etc.

Speaking after receiving the award, Grace Gikonyo, Head of Public Relations at Jiji Kenya said, “We are honoured to receive this award. This goes to show how users have placed their trust in our platform and the recognition of the efforts we have made to ensure they can get a variety of products and services on our platform with just a click and still get a chance to become entrepreneurs without having a physical business.”

This is the third award that Jiji has received this year, after being voted as the Best Classifieds Website at the Digital Tech Excellence Awards in November.