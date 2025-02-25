Shares

Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas has announced that it has opened a new store in Tatu City. The new development further expands Tatu City’s amenities and ecosystem.

The new Naivas in Tatu City is located in Eneo at Tatu Central and offers a comprehensive selection of products, including fresh produce, household essentials and ready-to-go meals from the renowned Naivas deli.

“We are excited to enhance the Tatu City shopping experience for residents and surrounding communities,” said Andreas Von Paleske, Chief of Strategy at Naivas. “Our Tatu City branch is a direct reflection of our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We achieve this by offering not only an outstanding product range but also by understanding the needs and preferences of those we serve. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering a world-class shopping experience, something that has become synonymous with the Naivas brand.”

Linda Nyaseda, Head of City Management at Tatu City, welcomed Naivas to the bustling community, emphasising the importance of convenience for residents and workers. “The opening of Naivas at Tatu City fulfils our vision of a fully integrated, sustainable city where people can live, work, and play. We are delighted to see trusted brands like Naivas recognising the immense potential of Tatu City.”

Eneo at Tatu Central was developed by Gateway Real Estate Africa and is also home to CCI Global’s 5,000-seat call centre, Tamambo, CleanFax dry cleaners, Optum Health Pharmacy, I&M Bank, Prime Bank, NCBA Bank, NEXT Group, Safaricom Shop, Grand Reserve liquor store and ViAfrika homeware.

Currently, more than 25,000 people live, work and or study at Tatu City. More than 90 businesses are operational or under development, including Heineken, Dormans, Kärcher, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Hewatele, Freight Forwarders Solutions, ADvTECH, Friendship Group and Davis & Shirtliff.