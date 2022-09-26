Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its Smirnoff Ready To Drink (RTD) brand entertained thousands of fans over the weekend.

The party was at the Smirnoff Unleash your Edge Fiesta that was hosted at the Absa grounds along Thika Road and included top performers in Kenya.

The third edition of the Smirnoff Unleash your Edge Fiesta included performances from Khaligraph Jones, Wakadinali, Femi One and Brandy Maina. There were also performances from Deejay Kaneda, DJ Grauchi, DJ Karaoski, MC Gudah Man and dancing crew of Art in Motion. Fashion icons Studio 18 and Samatha Nyakoe showcased edgy streetwear fashion.

Speaking during the event, KBL Smirnoff Brand Manager Brigid Wambua said, “Simply, Flavour with Edge is the Smirnoff’s way of celebrating people and their edginess, through edutainment events, while letting Smirnoff RTD consumers to discover the alternative to ordinary by creating flavor drinking experiences that are effortless, yet mischievous and distinctive.”

Through its series of Flavour with Edge Fiesta events, the Campaign is a sequel to the Unleash your Edge Campaign that was launched earlier this year. It is targeted at Generation Z that is all about music, fashion and great vibes.

To get a ticket, customers bought a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka Flavours, a six pack of Guarana or Black Ice from ke.thebar.com, Glovo, Chupa Chap, Naivas and Quickmart stores. Smirnoff RTD is a delicious and refreshing taste with the ability to add intensity to occasions.