Shares

Safaricom has partnered with Quickmart in order to bring its 4G and 5G For Home internet solutions closer to customers.

To improve the customer journey, Safaricom has also introduced self-service router activation, making it easier for customers to set up their routers post-purchase. With the new service, customers can simply scan a QR code to register the SIM card and activate their account, purchase a package, and immediately begin enjoying internet access.

“In line with our purpose of transforming lives, we are continuously innovating to provide our customers with the best connectivity solutions. This partnership will ensure that more Kenyans can access reliable home internet with ease, reinforcing our promise of seamless connectivity and great value,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

The partnership with Quickmart, which boasts of 61 outlets across the country, will make it possible for customers to conveniently purchase 4G or 5G routers in locations closer to them.

“We are excited to collaborate with Safaricom to offer our customers easy access to high-speed internet solutions. This partnership aligns with our goal to provide convenience and value to Kenyans by making essential services readily available at our stores,” said J. Thuku, Quickmart, CCO.

In addition to Quickmart outlets, customers can also purchase the 4G and 5G routers, which both retail for Ksh. 2,999, at Safaricom Retail Shops, authorized Safaricom dealers, and online via Masoko.co.ke.

Available packages for the 5G router include:

Speed Price (KES) Validity 50 Mbps 4,000 30 Days 100 Mbps 5,000 30 Days 250 Mbps 10,000 30 Days

Available packages for 4G Wi-Fi bundles include: