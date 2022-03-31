Shares

LG Electronics East Africa has launched its biggest Easter Campaign dubbed Celebrate PASAKA na LG aimed at improving customers’ shopping experience for more value and more benefits.

Customers who purchase products from LG branded shops should expect to receive more value and benefits in line with LGs Something Better Campaign that is currently running in the LG Brandshops.

The Easter campaign is set to run between April and May in Kenya. During this period, customers will have access to quality products and services discounted for up to 35 per cent. This will see them save from as low as Ksh 2,000 to as high as Ksh 82,000 across products in the home entertainment and home appliances category.

The offers will not only run in LG branded shops but also in partner shops and supermarkets such as Carrefour Opalnet, Naivas, and Hotpoint.

This means, for every product purchased at the LG branded shops, customers are guaranteed free delivery, free installation, 2 years warranty and will be assured of quality products that can be paid for through various payment methods.

Shoppers are assured of making a big saving of at least Ksh.82,000 on the LG Instaview refrigerator 426(L), Ksh 72,000 on the LG Instaview refrigerator 601(L) and Ksh.70,000 on the LG Instaview side by side refrigerator 601(L). On the washing machines on offer, the discounts range between Ksh 16,000 to Ksh 55,000 for the 8Kg front load washer to the 15Kg washer/dryer. LG microwaves, the 20L NeoChef, 23LNeoChef and 42L NeoChef all have a discount of between Ksh 2,000 to Ksh 3,500.

LG East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “Unlike other years, this is a mass discount not inclined to a specific category. Through our latest innovations and products, our goal is to help our customers live a better, richer and more convenient life. With this year’s Easter Campaign, we present a great chance for everyone to choose this better life not just for today but for tomorrow too”. “This is also an opportunity for Kenyans to replace or upgrade their home entertainment or appliances that they have had for a long time to new, modern technology and more efficient appliances.”