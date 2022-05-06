Shares

Naivas Supermarket plans to open a new branch in Naivasha next week as part of its expansion push in the country.

The new store that will be located at Safari Centre in Naivasha. It will be the supermarket’s third outlet in Naivasha and its 84th store countrywide.

The expansion comes at a time when its closest competitor QuickMart supermarket has been expanding rapidly across the country. QuickMart recently opened a new store at T-Mall which brings the total number of operational outlets by the supermarket chain to 51, having opened two other outlets in Kitengela and Machakos towns recently. In January this year, QuickMart Supermarket opened a 24-hour store in Westlands.

The opening of the new store by Naivas will be come barely a month after the retailer opened its 83rd store in Kiambu Mall.