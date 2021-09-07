Shares

Naivas has partnered with e-commerce company Jumia, to enhance service delivery for consumers. Consumers along Ngong Road, Community Area, Hurlingham, Mbagathi, Kileleshwa, and Lavington areas can now order from Naivas Foodmarket (Prestige) on Jumia Food for a wide range of products.

The partnership will first feature Naivas Foodmarket at Prestige Plaza along Ng’ong road, before rolling out to its other outlets nationwide.

According to Willy Kimani, Chief Commercial Officer at Naivas, the new partnership is an important step towards realizing the retailer’s mission and especially with the changing environment in the retail sector.

“Our aim is to serve Kenyans at every possible opportunity by providing a mobile experience that makes it as easy as possible for them to acquire products as quickly as possible at their own convenience,” said Kimani.

“Today’s online shopper is mobile driven, using mobile to do his/her shopping, using their smartphones more frequently to place orders. This partnership allows our consumers to save time and money, since most of their daily household needs are available at the click of a button. This allows them to focus on other things that really matter to them. The partnership will enable shoppers a contact-free shopping experience as we ensure that everything the consumer wants is delivered to their doorstep,” said Kenneth Oyolla, Chief Commercial Officer, Jumia Kenya.

Naivas currently enjoys a strong market share in the region, with over 70 branches in Kenya. The retailer is banking on its wide variety of products and affordable price offering and its large customer base, to make the online venture successful.