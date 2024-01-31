Shares

Discount retail chain, Jaza, has announced the opening of two new stores in Chokaa and Gachie areas.

The company has also launched an eCommerce platform, shop.jaza.ke, to enable customers make orders from the comfort of their homes or offices. The company is targeting home, offices and businesses.

The retail chain was launched in December last year and already had 4 stores in Buruburu, Kayole Mihango, Kayole Soweto and Githurai 44. The launch of the new ones brings the total number of stores to 6.

Willy Kimani, Director and founder of Jaza, emphasized the brand’s dedication to comprehending consumer needs, stating, “Jaza will serve as a budget-friendly destination for our patrons to secure their everyday essentials. The Jaza Triplets symbolize our dedication to offering a diverse range of quality products while ensuring accessibility and convenience for our valued customers.”

In addition to the eCommerce platform, Jaza has announced that customers can order through WhatsApp via the number 0740002000. The company hopes to launch new stores soon.