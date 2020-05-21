Naivas donates food worth Ksh. 20 million to families affected by Covid-19

Shares

Naivas Supermarket has donated food worth Ksh. 20 million to Kenyan families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 289 metric tonnes of food will be distributed to deserving families afflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The food was flagged off yesterday from the firm’s head office by the Managing Director David Kimani. The food will be handed over to the National Emergency Response Committee on Corona Virus.

Valued at Ksh. 20 million, the food items are part of a national coordinated mobilization initiative known as Share Kidogo in which Naivas rallied its stakeholders to support Kenyan families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic by donating dry food items.

In order to facilitate the collection and distribution of donated food and household essentials, Naivas established marked containers at the entrance and exits of each of its 63 stores countrywide.

“We empathized with our brothers and sisters severely affected by the prevailing unprecedented situation caused by the Corona Virus, especially loss of work and income opportunities. Following wide consultations with our stakeholders and partners decided to leverage on our wide branch network to help out,” said Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani adding that the results of the two-month exercise had shown that Kenyans are caring people.