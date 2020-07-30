Shares

Kenyan supermarket chain, Naivas, has announced that it has opened its 64th store in Syokimau to serve residents in the area.

The new store is located on Mombasa road opposite the Syokimau Railway station and has been designed as a fresh food outlet. It is the third store to open since March after Mountain view and Kilimani branches.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani had this to say about the new branch “Fresh food, especially in these challenging times of the Covid -19 is essential. We are responding to a strong desire by the residents and business people of Mavoko sub-county as well as travelers who were yearning for an affordable stop-over point to refresh and refill their supplies, one that also meets their ambience aspirations.”

The new store occupies 21,000 square feet of retail space and is the second in Syokimau and is also intended to complement the first one located at Gateway Mall. At least one quarter is reserved for food items. Kimani explained that since the first one opened, the area population had more than tripled and is expected to grow even further in the medium term.

The new store directly employs 61 staff members, whom Kimani said had been deployed from other branches. “This team is fully tested and certified free of Covid -19 and will keep being tested every 14-days in line with the government’s guidelines for managing the pandemic’s spread,” added Kimani, noting that the suppliers and the goods they deliver are being taken through a rigorous process of verification and testing before shelf stocking.

Kimani also shared that the supermarket chain is in plans to open an additional branch in Kisumu at the Mega City Mall.