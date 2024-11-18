Shares

Jiji has kicked off Black Friday with discounts of up to 85% across all categories. The deals promise an unmatched shopping experience for buyers.

Jiji has teamed up with verified sellers to bring shoppers the best prices of the season. The platform promises unbeatable deals on consumers favorite items from electronics to fashion, phones to tablets, and more.

A recent consumer insights article highlights how consumers are increasingly motivated to buy online, drawn to the convenience and competitive online deals available. This preference for online shopping was evident in the fact that 68% of shoppers globally planned to grab Black Friday deals online in 2023.

According to the state of digital in Kenya, the shift in Kenya is driven by higher internet access, with 22.71 million users as of January 2024. The report also notes 66.04 million mobile connections, surpassing the population at 118.4%. This surge fuels interest in mobile apps, where users find the best deals at their fingertips.

Shoppers can now explore Jiji’s dedicated Black Friday landing pages for different categories. The pages feature a curated selection of marked-down items from trusted sellers across categories like Phones & Tablets, Home, Appliances & Furniture and Health & Beauty. This season’s highlights include deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and must-have fashion items.

Director of Operations at Jiji, Yuliy Shenfeld said, “Black Friday is a much-awaited season for buyers in Kenya, and this year we are making it even more exciting with verified discounts. Our collaboration with top sellers ensures that every product discount is genuine. This creates the perfect opportunity for shoppers to grab their favorite items at the best prices. We’ve worked hard to create a Black Friday experience that benefits both our buyers and verified sellers. Our aim is to provide all our users with substantial savings across popular categories. We encourage shoppers to take advantage of the sale before it ends on November 29.”

The platform’s focus on authenticity means that shoppers can trust the discounts they see, and Jiji’s easy-to-use app enables users to browse and shop deals conveniently from anywhere.

With an emphasis on convenient shopping, Jiji invites buyers to explore the platform’s wide selection of Black Friday deals and make the most of this season.